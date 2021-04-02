Crowds march in Algiers in weekly pro-democracy protest

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched peacefully in Algeria’s capital Friday to support the Hirak pro-democracy movement. The huge crowds filling the streets of Algiers on Friday headed toward the imposing central post office, the movement’s traditional rallying point. Many participants sang and shouted slogans that included “No to the military state” and “We won’t stop until the Hirak wins” under the watch of police helicopters. Similar marches were organized in other cities across the country. Hirak’s peaceful protests helped force long-time Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika from office in 2019. His successor, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, promised to reform the power structure that under Bouteflika was marked by corruption and the ever-present shadow of the army.