DNR warns of elevated wildfire risk

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources cautioned Wisconsinites that wildfire risks are up thanks to dry conditions over Easter weekend, advising people to be careful lighting fires.

According to a news release from the department, the combination of low humidity and high winds substantially increases the risk of wildfires statewide. The DNR announced that they have suspended burning permits for debris piles, barrels, grass and wooded areas.

"Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions. To help us keep Wisconsinites safe, the DNR is asking you to avoid all outdoor burning including limiting the use of campfires and making sure to extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly," the DNR said in the release.

For more information, go to the department's fire conditions webpage here.