Police lieutenant: Kneeling on neck ‘top tier, deadly force’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The head of the Minneapolis Police Department's homicide division has testified that kneeling on the neck of someone who is handcuffed and in the prone position is “top-tier, deadly” force and should not be used.

Lt. Richard Zimmerman testified Friday at the trial of Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with killing George Floyd last year.

His testimony came a day after a Minneapolis police supervisory sergeant who was on duty the night Floyd died testified that he believes the officers who restrained Floyd could have ended it after he stopped resisting.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

