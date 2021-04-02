Police lieutenant: Kneeling on neck ‘top tier, deadly force’
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The head of the Minneapolis Police Department's homicide division has testified that kneeling on the neck of someone who is handcuffed and in the prone position is “top-tier, deadly” force and should not be used.
Lt. Richard Zimmerman testified Friday at the trial of Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with killing George Floyd last year.
His testimony came a day after a Minneapolis police supervisory sergeant who was on duty the night Floyd died testified that he believes the officers who restrained Floyd could have ended it after he stopped resisting.
Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF DEREK CHAUVIN
Officer video shows Floyd struggle, then takedown
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met
Cup Foods employee regrets taking Floyd’s $20, says incident “could have been avoided”
Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life'
Witness in George Floyd case: 'I witnessed a murder'
Three witnesses take stand after opening statements in Derek Chauvin Trial
Chauvin Trial jurors only partially sequestered for now
Jury set for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29
Judge OKs some evidence, but won't move or delay Chauvin trial; 13th juror picked
2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement
Ellison increasing charges against Chauvin, charging 3 other officers
Former officer accused of killing George Floyd released on bail
Watch: MN Attorney General Ellison announces charges against officers in Floyd death
Attorney: Report of drugs in Floyd's system is 'red herring'
Medical Examiner: Floyd's death a homicide
Mayor: Officer who put a knee on man's neck should be charged