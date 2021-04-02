Feds: Couple wanted freighter ride to Islamic State fight

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a husband and wife intent on fighting for the Islamic State group have been arrested at a New Jersey port as they attempted to board a cargo ship that an undercover law enforcement officer said would take them to Yemen. James Bradley and Arwa Muthana were taken into custody Thursday on the gangplank at Port Newark–Elizabeth Marine Terminal. They’re charged in federal court in Manhattan with attempting and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. After an initial court appearance, they were ordered jailed without bail. Messages seeking comment were left with their lawyers. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement that the couple’s plans to attack the U.S. were thwarted.