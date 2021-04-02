Fiala’s shootout goal gives Minnesota wild win in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored in the shootout and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2. Kirill Kaprizov and Jared Spurgeon scored in regulation for Minnesota, while goaltender Cam Talbot played his best road game of the season, stopping 35 shots. Talbot, who is a perfect 7-0-0 at home, improved to 3-5-2 away from St. Paul. William Karlsson and Brayden McNabb scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 35 saves but dropped to 3-0-1 with just six goals allowed since his return from a concussion.