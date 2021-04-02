Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

COX’S BAZAR,Bangladesh (AP) — Police say a fire has destroyed more than 20 shops in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, killing at least three people. Police say they recovered the bodies from the debris after it took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control. The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the sprawling camp for Myanmar’s Rohingya refugees were asleep. It’s unclear how the fire began. It came after another devastating fire last month in the camp left 15 people dead, 560 others hurt and about 45,000 homeless.