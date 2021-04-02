Hmong Heritage Month: Sharing experience as a Hmong attorney

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - April is Hmong Heritage Month, and one Eau Claire attorney is sharing his experience as a Hmong lawyer.

Chue Xiong served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He now lives in Eau Claire and has worked as an attorney for Wisconsin Judicare in Wausau for the last two years.

Xiong said the best part about being a Hmong lawyer is being able to understand the culture and the language, and that Hmong elders have turned to him for help with the court system.

However, Xiong said when initially looking for law internships, someone interviewing him said he wanted somebody who looks and thinks like he does, and Xiong said that's not the only discrimination he's faced.

"I think people should know who we are so then there is no fear of who we are," Xiong said. "I remember when I was going through my clinicals as an R.N., and I would have comments like, 'He's a Viet Cong. He's here to kill me and my family.' Stuff like that is so far from the truth because if you know the history, you know that we helped the U.S. side in that war, in that conflict."

Xiong said one of the best ways to support Hmong people is to have an open dialogue with them and an open mind.

On April 1st, La Crosse's Mayor Tim Kabat signed two proclamations in honor of the La Crosse Hmong community; one recognizing the importance and significance of the center itself, while the other honored the annual Hmong New Year celebration that has become part of La Crosse's history.

You can learn more about La Crosse's Hmong community and the local Hmong culture by going to the Hmoob Cultural and Community Agency: HCCA website.