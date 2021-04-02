Holmen School Board candidate sees plenty of strengths in district

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Chris Lau is the only incumbent running for a seat on the Holmen School Board in Tuesday's elections.

From his perspective, he said the strengths of the district are community involvement, exceptional teachers, and a strong curriculum for kids to learn and grow within their interests.

He adds though, that there is always room for improvement. If elected again, he plans to focus on a few things. "I think that we need to really grow on our equity. We need to get to a point where we are looking at the students on an individual basis and providing resources to help them grow and reach their full potential. I would also like to make sure that Holmen is a district of choice when it comes to attracting, retaining, and developing teachers and staff."

Three other candidates are on the ballot vying for two seats on the board. They are Jennifer Dieck, Amber Hackman, and Jennifer Westlie.

