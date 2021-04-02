Hoppy Weekend; Winds hit play as warmth returns

Another clear and calm night is dropping temperatures into the 20s! Bundle up and hold on tight as the strong winds will return today.

Winds will have the potential to gust up to 40 mph. Blustery conditions will bring warm southerly air and help to turn temperatures around. High today will return to the 50s but it may feel cooler due to strong winds. However, winds will calm tonight but the warming does not stop.

Warm air will build to allow for the return of 70 degree days! All weekend the warm weather will be paired with an abundance of sunshine and light winds. Enjoy!

The next workweek has little confidence in the weather pattern. Monday morning could be the first chance for a rumble of thunder with warmer temperatures. Then the rest of the week will bring in isolated rain chances as temperatures tumble. Stay tuned for more details on the wet weather.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett