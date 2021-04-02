Iran, world powers ready to welcome back US to nuclear deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Iran and the major powers in the agreement to keep Tehran from developing nuclear weapons say they are ready to welcome the return of the United States. In a statement after their virtual meeting Friday, the chair of the group including the European Union, China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran said that the participants “emphasized their commitment to preserve the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation.” The group said they would resume further talks next week in Vienna, “in order to clearly identify sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures.”