Irishfest La Crosse returning for 2021

Irishfest La Crosse returning for 2021Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For many wanting to celebrate Irish heritage, good news today.
The organizers of Irishfest La Crosse voted to hold an in-person event in August.
The decision still needs city and county approval.
The Irishfest board said in a Facebook post that they'll move ahead with planning according to health guidelines in order to have a safe festival.
Later this spring, information is expected on ticket availability along with a schedule of musical performances.