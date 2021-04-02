Irishfest La Crosse returning for 2021

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For many wanting to celebrate Irish heritage, good news today.

The organizers of Irishfest La Crosse voted to hold an in-person event in August.

The decision still needs city and county approval.

The Irishfest board said in a Facebook post that they'll move ahead with planning according to health guidelines in order to have a safe festival.

Later this spring, information is expected on ticket availability along with a schedule of musical performances.