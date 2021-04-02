Maryland audit faults procurement of 500K virus tests

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland auditors have found Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration failed to follow state procurement regulations when it bought 500,000 COVID-19 tests from a South Korean company last year. The audit released Friday also said the first batch of tests that later had to be replaced at an additional $2.5 million cost had not been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Administration officials wrote in a response to the audit that at the time the tests were purchased last April, an emergency use authorization with the FDA was pending. They wrote the unprecedented nature of the emergency required adapting existing practices to ensure that Maryland was able to respond to the pandemic.