Minnesota Update: Another 38,000 begin the vaccination process

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --More than 38,000 people started with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Minnesota Department of Health in its Friday update.

MDH said 1,720,811 people, or 30.9 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

The figures show 1,088,332 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 19.6 percent of the state's population.

MDH figures from Thursday show that 41.2 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 26.6 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 91 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 37.3 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 21.3 percent have completed the vaccine series. 84 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In its Friday update, DHS said there were four new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,864 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,282 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported its update that another 2,553 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. It is the second straight day where the total number of cases has exceeded 2,000. It is the first time in recent weeks where the number of new cases has reached that high for two days in a row.

Winona County had three new cases. Fillmore County reported four more. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 524,203 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 39,354 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 30,585 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 501,188 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 50,000 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 8,303,586. The Department reported that about 3,717,258 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 27,476 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,651 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.