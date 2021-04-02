Notre Dame’s rector: “15 or 20 years” needed for restoration

PARIS (AP) — The rector of Notre-Dame says the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another “15 or 20 years.” Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the “Crown of Thorns” at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base at a nearby church. He added: “I can guarantee that there’s work to do!” In the days following the April 15, 2019 blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline timed to 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics. But French officials soon backpedaled Macron’s statement, conceding that it was unrealistic to complete the enormous project by that time.