Piece of SpaceX rocket debris lands at Washington state farm

EPHRATA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a piece of burning rocket debris seen streaking across the Pacific Northwest sky last week crashed on a farm in eastern Washington state. The Tri-City Herald reports that a farmer discovered a nearly intact piece of the rocket in a field. A Grant County sheriff’s spokesman says no one was hurt when the roughly 5-foot composite-overwrapped pressure vessel hit the ground and left a dent. Foreman says SpaceX officials confirmed it was part of the rocket and have since picked it up.