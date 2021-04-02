Pope on Good Friday hears children tell of pandemic losses

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis presided over a Good Friday torch-lit Way of the Cross ceremony, praying that people don’t lose their way amid their difficulties of the pandemic. For a second year, the procession that recalls Jesus suffering in the hours before crucifixion and his death on a cross was held in St. Peter’s Square. Normally, thousands of faithful would throng to the Colosseum to follow the procession there, but anti-COVID-19 measures forbid crowding. Reflections from the flames of candles bathed the square’s cobblestones in golden light. Children read other children’s reflections about moments of regret or sorrow in their lives. One child told of a grandfather dying in hospital of COVID-19.