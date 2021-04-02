Preparing for spring allergy season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - When you think of spring, you often associate it with warmer weather. But for many people, spring goes hand in hand with allergy season.

Tree pollen levels peak in April before overlapping with the start of grass pollen allergy season which begins in May. If there are longer periods of windy and drier weather, pollen levels will intensify. The overall pollen season goes from April through the first hard frost in the fall.

Dr. Samantha Knox, a pediatric allergist at Gundersen Health System, said that this allergy season may be a little different than normal.

"We might notice a little bit more prominent symptoms because we are wearing masks and staying indoors a little bit more. Now that we're all going to be going outside and trying to enjoy and be out there for longer periods of time, we might notice that symptoms might be a little bit more persistent," said Dr. Knox.

Dr. Knox emphasized that it is important to recognize new symptoms and talk with your physician about them.

If you have allergies and want to plan outdoor activities, the peak pollen times tend to be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some helpful tips for alleviating your allergies are to take medication, rinse off after you have been outside, keep your windows closed, using air conditioning in your car, and do not hang clothes and sheets on a clothing line as pollen can stick to it.