Red Flag Warning from FRI 11:12 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT

Red Flag Warning from FRI 11:12 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Howard County
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MN AND NORTHEAST IA…
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…IN Iowa…Mitchell…Howard…Floyd…
Chickasaw. IN Minnesota…Wabasha…Dodge…Olmsted…Mower…
Fillmore.
* TIMING…Through 8pm.
* WIND…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY…15 to 25 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…High temperatures 55 to 60.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&