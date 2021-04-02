Red Flag Warning from FRI 11:12 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Wabasha County

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MN AND NORTHEAST IA…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…IN Iowa…Mitchell…Howard…Floyd…

Chickasaw. IN Minnesota…Wabasha…Dodge…Olmsted…Mower…

Fillmore.

* TIMING…Through 8pm.

* WIND…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY…15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…High temperatures 55 to 60.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&