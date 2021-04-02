Stations of the Cross at Riverside Park

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Stations of the Cross, a remembrance of Jesus and his carrying of the cross, took place at Riverside Park on Good Friday morning. It was organized through the Franciscan Spirituality Center. Typically a two mile silent prayer walk, a focus was placed on connecting events of Christ's passion to what's happening in the world today.

"Everyone's been really in touch with their own suffering," said Steve Spilde, Associate Director Franciscan Spirituality Center. "But it also becomes important to remember others who are struggling. I think everyone's been under so much stress."

Modifying this year's event, local leaders shared the prayers and reflections for each station. These included focus on hunger and inclusivity, homelessness and reverence for life. In between each reading, the cross was moved across the bandshell stage.

"So we think about how when we come together for things like this, we are in solidarity," said Audrey Lucier, FSC Director. "We recognized that people are suffering and we have compassion meaning we're willing to be with them."