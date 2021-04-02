Thai protest leader on hunger strike given IV drip in prison

BANGKOK (AP) — One of the leaders of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement is being administered an intravenous fluid drip in prison after corrections officers said they found him weakened becauser of a hunger strike that has lasted longer than two weeks. Parit Chiwarak was charged in February with sedition and defaming the monarchy for his role in leading demonstrations. His lawyer requested bail for him and three others charged with the same offences, but the court denied it. Parit is one of several leaders behind the protest movement that has campaigned since last year for Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down. They want the constitution amended to make it more democratic and for the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable.