The City of La Crosse celebrates George Parke III Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayor Tim Kabat has proclaimed Friday, April 2, 2021, as George Parke III Day in La Crosse.

The day recognizes the leadership that Parke brought to the City Brewery. During his time at the brewery, employment increased from 392 to 720 in La Crosse. The total is 1,800 when adding in the City Brewery facilities in Memphis and Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Parke is also a lawyer business leader in the community who in 1990 became Chief Executive Officer of The City Brewery.

Parke commented how he was originally hired to help liquidate the brewery, but when employees weren't receiving pay to maintain equipment and the property, he assumed continuing the brewery was the best option.

Parke said he's honored to be recognized today but attributes the credit to his employees and all the others that worked at the brewery to keep it operating.

Parke has since announced his retirement after a group of investors announced their intentions to buy the brewery. The brewery deal is set to go through later this month.





