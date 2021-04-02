UNI game against South Dakota canceled over COVID-19 case

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — The University of Northern Iowa football game against South Dakota slated for Friday night has been canceled following a positive COVID-19 test result within the South Dakota program. The UNI Panthers announced the cancellation on the school’s website. The Missouri Valley Football Conference required Friday’s game in Vermillion, South Dakota, to be canceled following the positive test result and subsequent contact tracing among USD’s student athletes, coaches, managers and staff. The game will not be rescheduled. The conference ditched its regular fall season in light of the coronavirus pandemic in favor of a nine-week, eight-game conference-only spring schedule, which began in February.