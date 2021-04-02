UW-La Crosse soars back into the win column

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - The Eagles hosted the Warhawks in a doubleheader at Copeland Park on Friday afternoon. UW-La Crosse was looking to rebound after dropping two to UW-Whitewater earlier in the week.

The Eagles jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Warhawks knocked in two in the fourth after stranding runners in ever previous inning. This is all the Eagles would allow and they would tack on four more runs.

UW-La Crosse defeated UW-Whitewater 5-2 in game 1 of the doubleheader.