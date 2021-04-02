Valanciunas leads Grizzlies past Timberwolves 120-108

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 11 rebounds, eight Grizzlies scored in double-figures and Memphis used a second-half burst for a 120-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Grayson Allen added 15 points for Memphis, and De’Anthony Melton keyed the second-half rally with 14 points, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range in the game. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 30 points and 16 rebounds, while rookie Anthony Edwards added 22 points and six assists, while shooting 9 of 14 from the field. Minnesota went about five minutes without scoring in the third, and Memphis led 92-84 after closing the quarter with a 12-3 rally.