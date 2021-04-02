Video shows Oklahoma jailer being brutalized by inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows a jailer being brutalized by inmates before police shoot and kill an inmate who was holding a homemade knife to the jailer’s neck. Police Chief Wade Gourley showed portions of graphic jail video to reporters on Friday. The video shows inmates at the Oklahoma County Detention Center beating and stabbing the jailer, whose hands were tied behind his back. It also shows police enter the cell and shoot and kill 34-year-old Curtis Montrell Williams. Gourley says police released the video earlier than normal in part because of recommendations from a community task force created by Oklahoma City’s mayor last year over concerns about policing.