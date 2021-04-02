Virus pandemic overshadows Bulgarian parliamentary election

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — After months of nationwide anti-government protests over corruption, stalled reforms and a stagnating economy in the EU’s poorest member state, Bulgarians are gearing up for a parliamentary election overshadowed by the deadly pandemic. Around 6.7 million eligible voters will start casting their ballots Sunday morning to elect 240 new lawmakers. The election is widely predicted to produce a fragmented parliament that will struggle to elect a new government, but the ruling party of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov may still end up as the biggest party in the chamber. Several smaller groups that emerged from the protests could enter parliament for the first time, but the lack of a unifying figure prevents them from becoming a key player.