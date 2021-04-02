Warmer weekend ahead

Winds pick up…

After chilly morning lows ranging from the teens to the upper 20s, afternoon highs rebounded into the milder 50s. Southerly winds kicked in and gusted up to 40 mph

Red Flag Warning and very high fire danger…

The combination of strong winds and low humidity has led to very high fire danger in the area, particularly west of the Mississippi River. Dry vegetation as we come out of the cold season provides fuel for wildfires. Fires will spread quickly under these conditions.

Warmer weather returns by the weekend…

Readings will return to the 60s to middle 70s for the weekend into early next week! A weather pattern change will also bring chances of showers and t-storms for next week.

International Space Station viewing…

The Coulee Region will a 5 minute window to see the ISS as it passes overhead this evening from 8:41 PM through 8:46 PM.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden