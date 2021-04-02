Wisconsin agency suspends burn permits amid dry conditions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suspending burning permits in its jurisdictions in 43 counties and mobilizing firefighters as the state heads into an unseasonably warm and dry weekend. The agency regulates burning in 43 of the state’s 72 counties. Department Fire Suppression Specialist Catherine Koele announced Friday that the agency has suspended burning permits in those counties and is urging people not to burn debris like leaves or have backyard bonfires. Eric Martin is another department fire suppression specialist. He said the agency has pre-positioned firefighters and equipment at ranger stations across the state and the department’s entire firefighting staff will work though the weekend.