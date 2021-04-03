17 missing in Indonesia fishing boat, cargo ship collision

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say a collision between a cargo ship and a fishing boat has left 17 people missing off Indonesia’s main island of Java. The fishing boat with 32 aboard capsized after hitting the Indonesian bulk carrier late Saturday. Fifteen were rescued from the fishing boat and local fishermen and the navy are searching for the others. The cargo ship, which was loaded with crude oil from Borneo island, is now moored after its propeller got caught in the fishing net.