Area golf courses prepare for a busy spring season

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- People will be hitting the links as the weather gets warmer these coming weeks.

Local area golf courses are preparing for the increase in golfers these next few weeks and are excited for the season to be in full swing.

Golf courses like Forest Hills Golf Course in Onalaska are offering 9 or 18 hole golf options starting as early as 9:00 am. Tee times can be found here.

General Manager of Forest Hills Golf Course, Keith Stoll remarked on how busy their course has been.

""Well we were virtually sold out today, everybody came out looking to take advantage of the perfect weather. Anytime you can get an Easter weekend where you can play golf, you're ahead of the game at that point"

The current golfing fees are: $14 to play 9 holes and walk, $25 for nine holes with a cart, $21 for 18 holes and walking, and $40 for 18 holes and a cart. If you are a Players Club Member, the cost is $12 to walk nine holes, $20 for nine holes and a cart, $20 to walk 18 holes, and $35 for 18 holes and a cart.

Other area golf courses that are open include: