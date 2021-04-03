Beautiful weekend, but wildfire danger

Strong winds have come down in the area…

Winds gusted to up to 40 mph or so in the area on Friday, but the speeds are coming down leading to a nice weekend. Highs reached into the 50s Friday afternoon, but will rise!

Very high fire danger…

The combination of winds and low humidity has led to very high fire danger in the area, particularly west of the Mississippi River. Dry vegetation as we come out of the cold season provides fuel for wildfires. Fires can spread quickly under these conditions, so observe burn bans and be careful with flammable materials.

Warmer weather returns this weekend…

Highs will return to the 60s to middle 70s for the weekend and early next week! A weather pattern change will also bring chances of showers and t-storms for next week. There is hope for easing the danger of fires. Stay tuned for updates!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden