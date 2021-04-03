Berríos, Burnes duel no-hit bids; Buxton HR lifts Twins 2-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — José Berríos and three relievers combined on a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts, and the Minnesota Twins beat Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0.

The Twins held Milwaukee hitless until Omar Narváez delivered a one-out single to right off Tyler Duffey in the eighth.

Neither team had a hit or walk until Minnesota’s Byron Buxton led off the seventh with a homer off Burnes.

Buxton’s homer came on the 87th and final pitch from Burnes, who recorded 11 strikeouts.

Berríos struck out 12, hit a batter and didn’t walk anybody in six innings but left after throwing 84 pitches.