Berrios scheduled to start for Minnesota at Milwaukee

Minnesota Twins (0-1) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (1-0)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: TBD Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

The Brewers went 15-14 on their home field in 2020. Milwaukee batted .223 as a team last season and hit 75 total home runs.

The Twins went 12-17 away from home in 2020. Minnesota pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.20.

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (right elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.