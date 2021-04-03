Dogs days of Easter

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The thrill of an Easter egg hunt was extended to four legged friends on Saturday afternoon. Myrick Park was the site of the first doggie Easter egg hunt, put together my local dog treat company Wuffy.

A full assortment of dog breeds, sizes and excitability took to searching out colored eggs filled with tasty treats.

"Today's event is all about the dogs," said Jaclyn Cardin, Founder/Owner Wuffy. "We're taking six different waves today and just have a bunch of eggs hidden across the park. It's all about getting all the dog lovers out together and celebrating."

Cardin says she's looking forward to future events as well. To learn more about Wuffy go to https://wuffy.io/