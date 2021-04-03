Easter egg hunt a big hit at Myrick Park

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Lions couldn't have picked a better day to start a new tradition, an Easter egg hunt at Myrick Park. Organizers provided plenty of eggs filled with treats while Mother Nature offered up perfect weather.

"We're real excited, a first event and you never know how many people are gonna show up," said Art Marson, Lions Club Director. "Kids are real excited, they all got some eggs and they all look like they're going home happy."

Different time slots were set up in advance for different age groups. Pre-registration helped establish just how many eggs would be needed. Egg hunt areas were also set up in advance. The first wave of egg collectors, the two and three year old kids, wasted no time. The designated egg area was cleaned up in just under two minutes.

In addition to the egg hunts, there were raffle drawings, special prize eggs and plenty of photo opportunities with the Easter bunny.

Marson said the Lions Club would definitely be back next year to do it all again.

"It's definitely going to happen and I guarantee nice weather!" he said.