Even warmer to end the weekend!

Sunny Saturday

Wow is all I can say about Saturday! Most of us reached at least 70 degrees with La Crosse hitting 72 degrees. We saw abundant sunshine and relatively light winds. All in all, ingredients for a perfect Spring day. Mostly clear skies will turn partly cloudy for Saturday night, but our temperatures will cool all the way down to the low 40s. Should be a pleasant night!

Even Warmer for Easter

Easter Sunday looks pretty spectacular as well. We are looking at highs in the mid 70s for most. Should be a great day for an outdoor Easter egg hunt. Winds might be a little stronger between 5 and 15 mph but that's about it. We will likely see a few more clouds for Sunday, but all in all a solid end to our weekend. Keep in mind, average highs for this time of year are in the low 50s.

Rather Active Week Ahead

Starting early Monday morning we will have multiple rain/storm chances for the upcoming week. A small disturbance will bring us a few isolated t-storms to the region Monday morning, but they are looking relatively short lived. Then mostly dry Monday before another chance later Monday night. We will have to watch the Monday night storms for the potential of a few strong to severe. Other than that, slight chances for Tuesday with a bigger system for Wednesday/Thursday. That system will likely bring off and on showers mid week. Temperatures in the 70s for the first half of the week with cooler conditions near 60 into next weekend.

Enjoy your Easter Sunday if you celebrate!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears