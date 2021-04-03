French hospitals boost Easter staff to battle virus resurge

PARIS (AP) — French hospitals have brought in extra staff for the Easter holiday weekend to cope with growing numbers of virus patients. Meanwhile French travelers are converging on train stations and highways to flee the big cities before new nationwide restrictions take hold on Sunday. A new virus variant is spreading fast in France and intensive care units are as full as they were last April. So the government has closed all the schools and imposed stricter new rules that were taking effect Sunday around the country. French authorities are also trying to speed up vaccination efforts and police have been deployed to enforce the new virus restrictions. France is still under a 7 p.m. curfew.