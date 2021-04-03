La Crosse students play chess with students from Dubna, Russia

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - High school students in the area were able to compete in an international chess match.

The La Crosse Dubna Druzhba Chess Club participated in the match that included students from Logan High School and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse along with 20+ students from the Dubna University and Dubna high schools.

Dubna, Russia is one of La Crosse's sister cities.

After comments from La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and Mayor Kulikov of Dubna, the students used Zoom rooms to meet for chess matches.

La Crosse area Logan High student William Coffey and UWL’s Daria Richardson are serving as the student liaisons for this partnership project. The project is being organized by the La Crosse Dubna Friendship Association (LDFA).

Andrew Elliott, the project's co-leader stresses the value of the chess club partnership “as a way for college and high school students from both cities to build relationships during these challenging times.”

The chess club is planning monthly meetings throughout the summer months.