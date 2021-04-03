Hundreds of French sports figures accused of sexual violence

PARIS (AP) — A year-long, nationwide French effort to uncover and combat sexual violence in sports has identified more than 400 coaches, teachers and others suspected of abuse or covering it up. Most of the victims were under 15, according to data released by the French sports ministry. Sixty people have faced criminal proceedings, more than 100 have been temporarily or permanently removed from their posts, and local investigations are under way into other cases. The fact-finding probe was launched in February 2020 after a French skating champion said in a book that she was raped by her coach when she was a teen.