Kenya stops private importation of COVID-19 vaccines

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya has ordered an immediate suspension on private importations of vaccines, citing fears that it may lead to counterfeit inoculations getting into the country. The National Emergency Response Committee said the move is meant to ensure transparency and accountability in the process of vaccinations. Private health facilities have been charging about $80 for the Russian Sputnik Vaccine, while the governments institutions are giving for free AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines received the global COVAX initiative that was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries have fair access to vaccines.