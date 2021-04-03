Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Capitol Police officer has been killed after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. The suspect died at a hospital. Police identified the slain officer as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department’s first responders unit. Authorities said the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism. The crash and shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress was on recess. It came as the Washington region remained on edge nearly three months after a mob of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol.