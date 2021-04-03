Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A human rights group in Myanmar says the civilian death toll in the junta crackdown has reached 550 since the Feb. 1 coup. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, the dead include 46 children. Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar demanding the military step down and reinstate the democratically elected government. Late Friday, armed plainclothes police took five people into custody after they spoke with a CNN reporter in a Yangon market, local media reported, citing witnesses. The Karen National Union representing the ethnic minority rebel group that has been fighting the government condemned non-stop bombings and airstrikes in their homeland along the border with Thailand.