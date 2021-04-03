Philippine defense chief in verbal tussle with China on reef

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — An annoyed Philippine defense chief has renewed a demand for dozens of Chinese vessels to leave a Manila-claimed reef in the South China Sea. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Saturday that he could not be fooled by Chinese assertions that the vessels were taking shelter from bad weather. The Chinese Embassy shot back at what it called “perplexing statement” by Lorenzana and insisted that the vessels had the right to take shelter in what it said was Chinese territory. The unusually hostile public exchange stemmed from the sighting early last month by the Philippine coast guard of more than 200 Chinese vessels at the Whitsun Reef. The Philippines has protested and says the reef lies within an offshore zone, where it has the exclusive right to exploit resources.