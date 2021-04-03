Some WI lawmakers push back against idea of vaccine passport

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Some state lawmakers are trying to stop Wisconsin from launching a vaccine passport.

A vaccine passport is a way to prove your vaccination status.

New York just launched one called the Excelsior Pass. People use it to show they’re vaccinated to get into large venues.

The president of a nonprofit that works with businesses in the Milwaukee area says he isn’t hearing a demand for something like that here.

“You’ve got to think about this as a customer-facing answer to this. And I don’t want my customers feeling uncomfortable, and I don’t want to create two classes of customer,” said Tim Sheehy, with the Metro Milwaukee Association of Commerce.

The Wisconsin bill banning any restrictions on people based on their vaccine status is still being circulated for co-sponsors. It could be introduced later this month.

The first use of the vaccine passport is at Madison Square Garden. WISN-TV asked the Bucks if they would consider it at Fiserv Forum but the team declined to comment.