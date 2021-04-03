South Korean foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart

HONG KONG (AP) — South Korea’s foreign minister is meeting his Chinese counterpart in the southern Chinese city of Xiamen. Seoul seeks to improve ties with its top trading partner, even as U.S.-China relations remain strained. China’s foreign minister said Saturday that China and South Korea will “seek a process for a political resolution of the Korean Peninsula issue,” as part of pursuing policies for permanent peace amid North Korea’s nuclear standoff with Washington. The South Korean foreign minister said both China and South Korea share the goal of “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula. The Biden administration has stepped up efforts to bolster cooperation with allies South Korea and Japan.