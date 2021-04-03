Suspect’s wife says she ‘can’t understand’ California attack

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The estranged wife of the man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage in a Southern California office building earlier this week that left four people dead said Saturday that she couldn’t fathom why her husband targeted people who had treated her like family for more than a decade. Police say the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, had targeted the mobile home brokerage company, Unified Homes, and had personal and business relationships with the victims. His wife, Aleyda Mendoza, had worked there for more than 10 years as a broker assistant. Mendoza says she and Gaxiola have been separated for more than two years. Gaxiola is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.