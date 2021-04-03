Twins’ no-hit bid vs Brewers ended with one out in eighth

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Omar Narváez singled with one out in the eighth inning, ending a no-hit bid by José Berríos and the Minnesota Twins bullpen in a game where Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes also pitched six hitless innings. Berríos dazzled over six hitless innings Saturday, and Taylor Rogers struck out the side in the seventh. Right-hander Tyler Duffey entered for the eighth, struck out Jackie Bradley Jr., walked Lorenzo Cain and allowed Narváez’s line-drive single to right. It was the first time pitchers matched each other over six hitless innings since the San Francisco Giants’ Jake Peavy and the New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom did it on Aug. 2, 2014. Both bids ended in the seventh.