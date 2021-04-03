Unaccompanied migrant kids may be housed on California base

SAN MIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — The federal government may house unaccompanied migrant children on a California Army National Guard base in California. A defense official says the Pentagon on Friday approved the use of Camp Roberts to temporarily house children traveling alone. It was not immediately clear if or how many children could be placed at the camp, which is located along the Salinas River in central California. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday that the camp is “under active consideration.” The department has not yet finalized its decision. Border authorities encountered more than 9,000 children without a parent in February, the highest single month since May 2019, when more than 11,000 unaccompanied minors came to the border.