University of Illinois campus on Moline riverfront pursued

MOLINE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Moline have been pursuing the possibility of bringing a University of Illinois school of engineering to riverfront land for at least six months, according to newly obtained records. The Quad City Times reports that the city already has a college of engineering just a mile away — at Western Illinois University’s Quad-Cities riverfront campus. But Mayor Stephanie Acri has raised enrollment concerns and talked about bringing other programs to the Quad-Cities. The Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus learned through an open records request that the land that will be vacated by the demolition of an Interstate 74 bridge was being considered as a possible site for the University of Illinois program.